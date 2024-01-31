Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 371,629 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 538,757 shares.The stock last traded at $10.23 and had previously closed at $10.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.50 price target (down previously from $11.50) on shares of Adecoagro in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.93.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $385.79 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,917,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,312,000 after acquiring an additional 116,958 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Adecoagro by 83.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 168,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 76,600 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Adecoagro by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 275,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Adecoagro in the second quarter worth $1,684,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Adecoagro in the third quarter worth $46,000. 43.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

