Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Receives $113.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.44.

AEIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,766 shares of company stock worth $270,791. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AEIS opened at $107.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.32. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $81.86 and a 52 week high of $126.38.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $409.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.84 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 16.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

See Also

