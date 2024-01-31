Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $210.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.24.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $172.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.19. The company has a market capitalization of $275.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,433.95, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $72.03 and a fifty-two week high of $184.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,054,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,400,437,000 after buying an additional 1,153,611 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,375,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,077 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,401,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,452,770,000 after purchasing an additional 769,928 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,975,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,072,730,000 after purchasing an additional 658,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,591,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,915,143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,318,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.