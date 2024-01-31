Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMD. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $160.24.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $172.06 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $72.03 and a fifty-two week high of $184.92. The stock has a market cap of $275.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1,433.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

