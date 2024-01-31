Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Short Interest Update

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,959,700 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the December 31st total of 1,855,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.8 days.

Africa Oil Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AOIFF opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.47 million, a P/E ratio of -195.00 and a beta of 1.13. Africa Oil has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $2.48.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Africa Oil Company Profile

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration/appraisal assets in Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya, as well as Guyana and Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

