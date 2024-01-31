Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Airbnb by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABNB. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.75.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $149.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.40. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.55 and a twelve month high of $154.95. The stock has a market cap of $96.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 151,646 shares in the company, valued at $22,746,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 151,646 shares in the company, valued at $22,746,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 976,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,710,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,477,031 shares of company stock worth $203,479,700. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

