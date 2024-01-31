Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV – Get Free Report) fell 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.62 and last traded at $18.68. 9,370 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 15,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

Alger 35 ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 million, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alger 35 ETF stock. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 42.67% of Alger 35 ETF worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Alger 35 ETF

The Alger 35 ETF (ATFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that holds a concentrated portfolio of global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. ATFV was launched on May 3, 2021 and is managed by Alger.

