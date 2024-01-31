Alibaba Group (BABA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Alibaba Group to post earnings of $2.40 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alibaba Group to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $72.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $183.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.79 and a 200 day moving average of $83.25. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $113.95.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.57%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,945,000 after buying an additional 3,708,063 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 478.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,318,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,104,000 after buying an additional 1,091,041 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,165,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,403,000. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,037,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.