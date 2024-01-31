Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target Raised to $260.00 at UBS Group

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $200.00 to $260.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $331.60.

ALGN stock opened at $264.74 on Tuesday. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $413.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.05 and its 200-day moving average is $284.00.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 94.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

