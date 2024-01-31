Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Sets New 12-Month High Following Insider Buying Activity

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as GBX 328 ($4.17) and last traded at GBX 322.50 ($4.10), with a volume of 46615 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 322.50 ($4.10).

Specifically, insider Neeta Patel acquired 175 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 283 ($3.60) per share, for a total transaction of £495.25 ($629.61). In related news, insider Neeta Patel purchased 175 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 283 ($3.60) per share, for a total transaction of £495.25 ($629.61). Also, insider Simon Davis purchased 3,349 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 297 ($3.78) per share, for a total transaction of £9,946.53 ($12,644.97). In the last three months, insiders have bought 13,845 shares of company stock worth $4,254,864. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Allianz Technology Trust alerts:

Allianz Technology Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 297.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 275.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 580.36 and a beta of 0.57.

About Allianz Technology Trust

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.