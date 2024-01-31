Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Palomar by 9.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Palomar by 8,428.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Palomar by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palomar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Palomar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

Insider Transactions at Palomar

In related news, insider Angela L. Grant sold 1,712 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $96,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Angela L. Grant sold 1,712 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $96,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $240,440.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 72,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,237.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,377. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palomar Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $60.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.15. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.09 and a twelve month high of $64.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.90.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $92.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.11 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 20.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Palomar Profile

(Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.