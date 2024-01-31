Almirall, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Almirall, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LBTSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,000 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 96,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Almirall Price Performance

Shares of LBTSF stock opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. Almirall has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.58.

Get Almirall alerts:

Almirall Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Almirall, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of skin-health medicines in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers its products for dermatological diseases comprising actinic keratosis, atopic dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, psoriasis, onychomycosis, oncodermatology, acne, and orphan indications, as well as for cardiovascular, musculo-skeletal, respiratory, and nervous system; alimentary tract and metabolism; antiinfectives for systemic use; genito urinary system and sex hormones; immunostimulants; and systematic hormonal preparations.

Receive News & Ratings for Almirall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almirall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.