Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Lowered by Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.3% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,641,000 after acquiring an additional 10,155 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd lifted its stake in Alphabet by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 70,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,230,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.14.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $153.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.69. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $155.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,439 shares of company stock valued at $25,954,116. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

