Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,072,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 49,188 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.7% of abrdn plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. abrdn plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $668,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 1.2 %

GOOG opened at $153.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.87 and its 200-day moving average is $135.69. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $155.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 189,439 shares of company stock worth $25,954,116 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.