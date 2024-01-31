Alset Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAX) Stock Price Down 62.9%

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX – Get Free Report) fell 62.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.96 and last traded at $3.82. 507,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,876% from the average session volume of 25,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

Alset Capital Acquisition Stock Down 62.9 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alset Capital Acquisition news, CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan sold 40,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $428,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 485,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 61.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alset Capital Acquisition

Alset Capital Acquisition Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $405,000. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

