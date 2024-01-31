Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target Cut to C$59.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$63.00 to C$59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares cut Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$65.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Cormark cut their target price on Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank cut Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$66.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$68.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altus Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$53.85.

Altus Group stock opened at C$45.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1,501.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Altus Group has a 12 month low of C$35.29 and a 12 month high of C$61.60.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$185.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$198.75 million. Altus Group had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 0.21%. Research analysts expect that Altus Group will post 2.1398104 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altus Group news, Director Angela Louise Brown purchased 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$39.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,480.25. In related news, Director Anthony Long purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$28.65 per share, with a total value of C$28,650.00. Also, Director Angela Louise Brown purchased 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$39.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,480.25. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,975 shares of company stock worth $224,070. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE).It operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, and advisory solutions primarily for CRE asset valuations for the purpose of performance, development, and investment management; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

