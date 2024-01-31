Amazon.com, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Amazon.com in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now expects that the e-commerce giant will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Amazon.com’s current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

AMZN opened at $159.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.38, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $88.12 and a twelve month high of $161.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.24.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $96,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,869,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $43,784,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970,330 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,403,135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,151,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,116,108,000 after buying an additional 4,842,542 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,319,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,720 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.15, for a total value of $961,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,129. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,319,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,829 shares of company stock valued at $8,877,353 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

