American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the airline’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AAL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Cowen raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AAL

American Airlines Group Trading Down 2.7 %

AAL opened at $14.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.74. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $19.08. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.56.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $64,794.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 267.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.