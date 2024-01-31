American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB) Shares Up 0.2%

American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMBGet Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.89 and last traded at $37.89. 352 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.80.

American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day moving average of $36.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEMB. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,110,000. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 206,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,421,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter.

About American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (AEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in both investment- and non-investment grade government and corporate bonds from emerging market countries denominated predominately in US dollar but also local currencies.

