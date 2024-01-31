American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Raised to $220.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $216.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies upgraded shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.63.

AXP stock opened at $204.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $148.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $204.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 31.01%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

