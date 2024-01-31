American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Raised to $226.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $220.00 to $226.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AXP. HSBC initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.63.

AXP stock opened at $204.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $148.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.75. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $204.77.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

