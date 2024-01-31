American Express (NYSE:AXP) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $3.06 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of American Express in a report issued on Monday, January 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan anticipates that the payment services company will post earnings per share of $3.06 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for American Express’ current full-year earnings is $12.91 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Express’ Q2 2024 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.39 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AXP. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.63.

American Express Trading Up 1.6 %

AXP opened at $204.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $204.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Express

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in American Express by 127.9% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 135,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $23,534,000 after buying an additional 75,821 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in American Express by 25.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 499,340 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $74,584,000 after buying an additional 99,813 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in American Express by 5.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $21,494,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in American Express by 7.6% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,785,141 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $310,971,000 after buying an additional 125,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

