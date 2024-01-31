American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of American Software from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

American Software Stock Down 2.2 %

American Software stock opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. American Software has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $15.88. The company has a market cap of $388.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average is $11.03.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. American Software had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $25.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Software will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSWA. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in American Software during the first quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in American Software by 323.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in American Software by 777.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in American Software by 190.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in American Software by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

