American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 81.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $124.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.86. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.25 and a twelve month high of $162.59. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.65.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.71%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AWK. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

In related news, Director Michael Marberry bought 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

