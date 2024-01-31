Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.08% of Ameriprise Financial worth $26,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,651,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,544,937,000 after purchasing an additional 32,632 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,866,000 after purchasing an additional 50,320 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,686,000 after buying an additional 195,537 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,952,000 after acquiring an additional 382,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AMP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total value of $2,004,212.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,196.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,801,151 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

NYSE AMP opened at $393.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.01. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.09 and a twelve month high of $402.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.