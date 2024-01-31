Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) PT Raised to $400.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $394.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AMP. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.25.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $393.66 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $275.09 and a fifty-two week high of $402.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.01.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total transaction of $2,004,212.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,196.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total value of $2,004,212.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,196.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,801,151 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,121 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $389,527,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 41,839.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 433,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,043,000 after purchasing an additional 432,623 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,952,000 after buying an additional 382,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,084,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.