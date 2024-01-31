Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $312.72

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $312.72 and last traded at $312.67, with a volume of 323319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $311.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $256.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.90.

Get Amgen alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMGN

Amgen Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $288.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amgen

(Get Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.