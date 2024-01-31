AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Receives $97.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.67.

AMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Benchmark cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $75.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.23. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $57.80 and a 52 week high of $112.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $853.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $1,086,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,326.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 171.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 30.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 27.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

