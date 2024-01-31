AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Stock Price Down 3.6%

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.73 and last traded at $3.74. 208,389 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 359,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of AMTD Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMTD Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of AMTD Digital in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AMTD Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMTD Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. 0.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments.

