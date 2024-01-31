Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Short Interest Update

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the December 31st total of 74,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Amtech Systems Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of ASYS opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.23. Amtech Systems has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $11.98.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $27.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amtech Systems will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ASYS shares. TheStreet downgraded Amtech Systems from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amtech Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amtech Systems

Insider Transactions at Amtech Systems

In related news, Director Robert M. Averick purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 393,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amtech Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 585.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.