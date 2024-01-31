Analysts Offer Predictions for D.R. Horton, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of D.R. Horton in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will earn $3.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.57. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for D.R. Horton’s current full-year earnings is $14.15 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s FY2024 earnings at $13.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.27 EPS.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.47.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $143.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.11 and a 200 day moving average of $126.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.63. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $89.05 and a 12-month high of $157.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $809,419. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $809,419. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,431 shares of company stock worth $2,015,326. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.1% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 743,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,884,000 after buying an additional 591,787 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 77,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 20,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

