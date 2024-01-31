Analysts Offer Predictions for HomeStreet, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for HomeStreet in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for HomeStreet’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $11.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

HomeStreet Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.73. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $49.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.27 million. HomeStreet had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeStreet

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMST. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.