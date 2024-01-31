Analysts Set Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Price Target at C$82.00

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$82.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AEM shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 15th.

In related news, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.86, for a total transaction of C$135,720.00. In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Dominique Girard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.27, for a total value of C$371,350.00. Also, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.86, for a total value of C$135,720.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,093,633. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE AEM opened at C$66.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. The firm has a market cap of C$32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.04. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of C$59.36 and a 1-year high of C$82.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$70.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$67.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.543 per share. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 30.71%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

