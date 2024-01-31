Analysts Set Expectations for Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Customers Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $7.49 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.23. The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $6.86 per share.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Customers Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $56.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.37. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $60.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional Trading of Customers Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 8,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $485,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $485,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 51,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $2,124,922.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,177,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,826,155.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,939 shares of company stock worth $2,735,550. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.