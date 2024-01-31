Analysts Set Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Price Target at $71.64

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.80.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on FBIN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FBIN
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortune Brands Innovations
Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance
Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $80.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.65. Fortune Brands Innovations has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $80.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.60.
Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is currently 27.22%.
Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile
Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fortune Brands Innovations
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.