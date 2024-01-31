Analysts Set Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) PT at $22.83

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.57.
HIW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Highwoods Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.
View Our Latest Research Report on HIW
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highwoods Properties
Highwoods Properties Stock Performance
NYSE HIW opened at $23.41 on Friday. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $31.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
Highwoods Properties Company Profile
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Highwoods Properties
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.