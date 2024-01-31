Analysts Set Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) PT at $22.83

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.57.

HIW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Highwoods Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 34.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 62,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 16,227 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 141.7% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 54,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 32,230 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 60.1% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 68,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 25,874 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 65.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 286,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 112,904 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIW opened at $23.41 on Friday. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $31.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

