Analysts Set Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Target Price at C$17.97

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.97.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTL shares. Acumen Capital increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Securities set a C$16.75 target price on shares of Mullen Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Cormark set a C$19.50 price target on Mullen Group in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Shares of TSE:MTL opened at C$15.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$12.82 and a 12 month high of C$16.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

