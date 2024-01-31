Analysts Set Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) PT at $3.19

Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.19.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OLPX shares. Barclays raised Olaplex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Olaplex from $3.65 to $2.10 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Olaplex alerts:

View Our Latest Report on OLPX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olaplex

Olaplex Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Olaplex by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,465,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,638,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,796,000 after acquiring an additional 787,242 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,232,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124,323 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,078,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,954 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 4th quarter valued at $18,806,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Olaplex has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $7.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 2.40.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Olaplex had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Olaplex will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olaplex Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.