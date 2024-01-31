Analysts Set Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) PT at $3.19

Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.19.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on OLPX shares. Barclays raised Olaplex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Olaplex from $3.65 to $2.10 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.
NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Olaplex has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $7.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 2.40.
Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Olaplex had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Olaplex will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.
