Analysts Set OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) PT at $16.00

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

OPRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, General Counsel Marion Odence-Ford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $60,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at $168,821.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 290.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 248.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OPRX opened at $14.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.64 million, a P/E ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 0.99. OptimizeRx has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 million. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that OptimizeRx will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow.

