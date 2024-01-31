Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 353,300 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the December 31st total of 376,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 82.2 days.

Anglo American Trading Up 2.5 %

AAUKF opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.35. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $42.27.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Anglo American Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.