Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 353,300 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the December 31st total of 376,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 82.2 days.
Anglo American Trading Up 2.5 %
AAUKF opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.35. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $42.27.
Anglo American Company Profile
