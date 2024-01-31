Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,009 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 253.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 533 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 448.2% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 491.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.38.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of BUD opened at $62.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $108.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.94. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $67.09.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The business had revenue of $15.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.72 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.94%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

