ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,306 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of ANSYS worth $28,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ANSYS by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,742,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in ANSYS by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,853,442.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,827,199.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $330.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 59.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $323.27 and a 200-day moving average of $310.76. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $258.01 and a one year high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $458.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.57 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANSS. Mizuho decreased their price target on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.20.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

