ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 131,607 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.99% of ArcBest worth $24,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARCB. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,679,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 776.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,114,000 after purchasing an additional 317,405 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 244.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 384,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,004,000 after purchasing an additional 272,933 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,232,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 175.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 195,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,849,000 after purchasing an additional 124,354 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest stock opened at $122.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.44. ArcBest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.37 and a fifty-two week high of $125.48.

In related news, Director Janice E. Stipp sold 3,390 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $415,003.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,058.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on ArcBest from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on ArcBest from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ArcBest from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ArcBest from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcBest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.73.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

