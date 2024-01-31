Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.06% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $24,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63,476.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,555,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543,508 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,741,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,364,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 73.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,935,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

ADM opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $87.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 27.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

