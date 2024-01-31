Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of above $6.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.05.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of ADM opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.08. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

