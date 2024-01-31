Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Short Interest Up 5.5% in January

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,719,800 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the December 31st total of 3,524,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,133.1 days.
Aroundtown Stock Up 4.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS AANNF opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. Aroundtown has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $2.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average of $2.06.
About Aroundtown
