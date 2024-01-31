Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Short Interest Up 5.5% in January

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,719,800 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the December 31st total of 3,524,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,133.1 days.

Aroundtown Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AANNF opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. Aroundtown has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $2.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average of $2.06.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, and London. The company invests in commercial and residential real estate properties. It also engages in hotel, office, and shopping related activities. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

