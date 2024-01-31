Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Stock Price Up 16.4%

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) rose 16.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.64. Approximately 1,098,427 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 461,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.
AOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Ascot Resources from C$0.90 to C$0.85 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th.
Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.
