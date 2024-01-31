ASGN (ASGN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ASGN Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ASGN opened at $95.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.51. ASGN has a 12-month low of $63.27 and a 12-month high of $97.80.

In other ASGN news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $2,951,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,047,699.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $91,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,793 shares in the company, valued at $985,508.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $2,951,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,509 shares in the company, valued at $26,047,699.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,947 shares of company stock worth $3,768,713 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ASGN stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of ASGN Incorporated ( NYSE:ASGN Free Report ) by 54.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.05% of ASGN worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ASGN shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ASGN from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ASGN to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ASGN to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of ASGN to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASGN in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASGN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

