Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 18,771 Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,474,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,481,000 after buying an additional 105,502 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,007,000 after acquiring an additional 197,980 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 11.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,035,000 after acquiring an additional 171,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,249,000 after acquiring an additional 53,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,002,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,337,000 after acquiring an additional 269,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMCI. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $335.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.88.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $512.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $322.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.16. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.11 and a 1 year high of $554.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $12,609,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,137,039.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,708,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,919 shares of company stock worth $22,983,188. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

