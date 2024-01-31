Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 317,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 84.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,086,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,530,000 after acquiring an additional 956,571 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in 89bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in 89bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in 89bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in 89bio by 403.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 182,742 shares during the last quarter.

89bio Trading Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $949.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.31. 89bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 18.23 and a quick ratio of 18.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ETNB. Oppenheimer downgraded 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on 89bio from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on 89bio from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on 89bio from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.56.

89bio Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

